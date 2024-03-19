Millie Bobby Brown described herself as a “Karen” during a recent podcast appearance.

The Stranger Things star, 20, admitted she “hates” having to wait for food to arrive when dining at restaurants and also shared frustration at long waits to pay the bill.

Brown branded herself a “Karen” during a discussion about leaving reviews as she spoke on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware.

“Here’s the thing, my whole life is people criticising me, so I’m going to give it back to you,” she said, recalling how she left negative feedback after staying at a hotel.