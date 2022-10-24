Ed Sheeran filming tell-all documentary to provide fans glimpse into his life

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is filming a tell-all documentary that will give fans a glimpse into his life.

The music artist has explained that he is trying to balance what to include - and what to leave out - of the film.

“We’re shooting a documentary at the minute... there is no point in putting something in there that is detrimental to my life,” Sheeran said.

“At home, I’m a friend, a dad, a husband and a son, you can’t bring celebrity baggage home.”

