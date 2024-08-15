Gen Z brings back retro item — but doesn’t know how to use it

The streaming generation is trading Spotify for cassette tapes in the latest attempt to bring back retro items.

But despite Gen Z’s obsession with all things vintage — from flip phones to Y2K fashion reboots — the integration of old technology is proving difficult even for the tech savants.

“I struggled a little bit,” 26-year-old Amy Campbell, who purchased Kacey Musgrave’s album on a cassette tape this year, told the Wall Street Journal.

The Illinois resident borrowed her mother’s cassette player but found it confusing to use.

She didn’t understand how to insert the tape or shuffle through songs.

Cassettes became nearly obsolete after the CD boom and the introduction of streaming services, but now Gen Z is trying to bring it back.