Nile Rodgers: Streaming business changed music industry ‘not for the better’

Music streaming is "amazing" but the business surrounding it has changed the industry "considerably - and not for the better," Nile Rodgers has said.

Appearing at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday (12 December), the Chic frontman discussed issues around remuneration for songwriters and composers.

"In my experience, when we’re just talking about financial renumeration – that is the problem," Rodgers said of how he feels the music industry has changed in his 50 years in the business.