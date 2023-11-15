Joaquin Phoenix ‘walks out’ of theatre before Napoleon world premiere in Paris

Joaquin Phoenix “walked out” of the world premiere of Napoleon in Paris on Tuesday night (14 November).

The actor, who portrays the famous French emperor in Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic, reportedly did not give any interviews to reporters on the red carpet ahead of the screening.

He was, though, seen posing alongside Vanessa Kirby.

“Joaquin Phoenix didn’t miss journalists during the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike,” Elsa Keslassy, Executive Editor of International at Variety, tweeted.

“He didn’t give any interviews at the world premiere of Napoleon in Paris. And he walked out of the theatre before the movie started. Is he still in character?”