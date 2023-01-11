Pamela Anderson addresses stolen sex tape resurfacing in new Netflix documentary

Pamela Anderson has addressed her stolen sex tape resurfacing in a trailer for her new Netflix documentary.

The Baywatch icon, 55, says she felt “sick” having to relive the trauma of her 1996 leak due to the 2022 release of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

“I blocked that stolen tape out of my life in order to survive, and now that it’s all coming up again, I feel sick,” Anderson says in the clip, released Tuesday.

She also says she wants to “take control of the narrative for the first time” in the trailer for Pamela, a love story.

