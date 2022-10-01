Netflix has released a never-before-seen tape of Noah Centineo and Lana Condor’s first-ever chemistry read for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

This clip shows the pair reading lines for the leading roles of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean for the first film in the franchise, released in 2018.

Netflix wrote: “Before they became everyone’s crushes, they were just two young actors in an audition room. While some first encounters have their fair share of awkwardness, it’s clear that the love has always been there since day one for these co-stars.”

