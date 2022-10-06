French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Prize in literature

French author Annie Ernaux has been named the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in literature.

The 82-year-old was awarded the prize “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

This footage shows the moment it was announced at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Thursday, 6 October.

"We've not been able to reach Annie Ernaux on the phone yet, but we expect her to soon be aware of the news," the Academy official said.

