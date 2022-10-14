Holly and Phil booed by crowd at NTAs after queue-jumping controversy

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared to be booed by the crowd at the National Television Awards following their queue-jumping controversy.

Jeers could be heard as the duo were on stage collecting the Best Daytime Award for This Morning.

The crowd also booed as their nomination for the prize was read out.

“Please don’t think we ever get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted,” Phil said during their winners’ speech on Thursday night.

