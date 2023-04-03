Olivier Awards: Paul Mescal’s message for his cancer-stricken mother

Paul Mescal shared a touching message for his mother who is fighting cancer as he accepted his award at the Olivier Awards.

The Irishman won best actor at the prestigious awards ceremony for his role in A Streetcar Named Desire.

As he accepted his gong at London's Royal Albert Hall, he said: "I hope you get better."

His mother, Dearbhla, has previously opened up about her battle with cancer, and how she was "living with the disease."

