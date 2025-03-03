Michelle Yeoh was in floods of tears as her Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the 2025 Oscars with a rendition of “Defying Gravity” on Sunday, 2 March.

The 62-year-old, who won Best Actress in 2023 for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, plays Shiz University headmistress Madame Morrible in the musical, which received 10 nominations at this year’s awards.

Grande and Erivo also performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Home” before joining forces for the iconic number from Wicked’s first act.