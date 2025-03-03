Independent TV
Culture
01:00
No Other Land: Watch Palestinian-Israeli filmmakers’ powerful joint Oscars speech
Palestinian-Israeli film No Other Land's creators delivered a powerful speech about the conflict in the Middle East as they picked up the gong for best documentary feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, 2 March.
The film tells the story of Palestinian activists fighting to protect their communities in the West Bank from demolition by the Israeli military.
Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham said he lives “free under civilian law,” but that Palestinian journalist Basel Adra lives under another legislation in Israel.
"When I look at Basel, I see my brother, but we are unequal," Abraham added.
