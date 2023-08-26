This is the adorable moment former Strictly star Oti Mabuse announces she is pregnant with her first child with husband Marius Iepure.

The dancer, 33, made the surprise announcement live on ITV’s Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show on Saturday morning.

She was joined by her Romanian dancer husband, 40, to make the announcement to viewers and her surprised guests.

Teasing they had been “holding in some good news”, Mabuse said: “Speaking of things that you didn't know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we've been holding some good news. We're having a baby!'