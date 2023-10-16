Patrick Kielty signed of his latest The Late Late Show with a message of hope to the families suffering in Israel and Palestine.

His message was especially poignant following the loss of his father, who was killed by the Ulster Freedom Fighters in Northern Ireland.

As he closed Friday night’s episode, Patrick said: “In the midst of despair, miracles are hard to believe in but it’s worth remembering that we are currently living our own miracle on this island because we are living in peace.

“And for all those in Israel and Palestine tonight, it mightn’t seem like it but there is always hope and we hope that your miracle comes soon.”