Star Wars and Harry Potter actor Paul Grant has died aged 56 after collapsing outside a train station in London.

He was found by police at King’s Cross on Thursday (16 March) and was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brain dead.

Grant’s family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday.

In a statement, his daughter Sophie Jayne Grant, 28, said she is “devastated” and called her father “a legend in so many ways”.

Grant played one of the unnamed Ewoks in the Star Wars film Return of the Jedi and also shot an uncredited role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

