Paul O’Grady’s coffin carried into church as Battersea dogs form ‘guard of honour’

Dogs from Paul O'Grady's beloved Battersea Dogs & Cats Home formed a "guard of honour" outside St Rumwold's Church in Aldington, Kent, as the comedian's coffin was carried inside for his funeral on Thursday, 20 April.

Mourners lined the streets of the village the television icon from Birkenhead called home for more than 20 years to pay their respects.

O’Grady died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on 28 March aged 67.

The lifelong animal lover became an ambassador for the charity in 2012, and the shelter featured in his award-winning TV show Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs.

