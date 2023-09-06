Phillip Schofield made a surprise “appearance” at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening in a special tribute to the late Paul O’Grady.

As the tribute aired to O’Grady, who died in March, Schofield was seen in the background of a previously recorded snippet of Lily Savage winning an award at the ceremony.

Schofield, 61, resigned from This Morning after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on the show.

He has not appeared live on television since.