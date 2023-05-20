Holly and Phil’s funniest This Morning moments as Schofield quits show

Phillip Schofield has quit his role on This Morning after 21 years as host.

The TV presenter, 61, steps down following reports of a “feud” with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

“Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind,” Schofield’s statement, released on Saturday 20 May, said.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

