Pink pauses Sydney concert after fan goes into labour in middle of mosh pit

Pink paused her concert in Sydney after a woman went into labour in the middle of a mosh pit.

The singer, 44, stopped her show at the Allianz Stadium after a number of fans began waving from the crowd.

“Somebody’s having a baby?!” Pink, clearly stunned, asked.

A medic then quickly tended to the woman and she was taken out of the mosh pit in a wheelchair, waving, according to reports.

Pink was singing “Our Song” when she was alerted to the news onstage and went on to ask if “Alecia or Alex” was being born, referencing her birth name Alecia Beth Moore.