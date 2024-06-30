Pink encouraged her daughter Willow to follow her Broadway dreams as the 12-year-old left her mother’s Summer Carnival tour.

Sharing the touching moment, recorded on a video on Instagram on Friday (28 June) the singer told her daughter: “You have your own lane and you want to be in it.”

Pink captioned the post: “This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug.

“It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.”