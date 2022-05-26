Priscilla Presley joins stars of Elvis biopic on Cannes red carpet

Priscilla Presley walked on the red carpet alongside the stars of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic at its premiere in Cannes on Wednesday (25 May).

The singer's ex-wife joined Austin Butler, who stars in the lead role, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Alton Mason.

The film follows the relationship between Elvis and his talent manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

Riley Keogh, Elvis' granddaughter, told Variety that she "started crying five minutes [into watching it] and didn't stop."

