Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at Madison Square Garden concert

Harry Styles led a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at his concert in Madison Square Garden, New York, on Thursday (8 September).

The singer, who is from Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, halted his sold-out show following the announcement of the Queen’s death.

Styles asked the crowd to join him in a round of applause in tribute to the UK’s longest-reigning monarch.

“Thank you Madison Square Garden,” he said after the touching moment.

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral earlier in the day.

