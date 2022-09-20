Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have addressed claims they “jumped the queue” to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state.

In a package that opened Tuesday’s This Morning programme, Willoughby confirmed the pair “followed the rules” in place at Westminster Hall.

“We were given official permission to access the hall, it was strictly for the purpose of reporting,” she said.

“None of the broadcasters or journalists took anyone’s place in the queue and no one filed past the Queen... however we realise it may look like something else and totally understand the reaction.”

