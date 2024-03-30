Kenan Thompson urges Nickelodeon to ‘investigate more’ after Quiet on Set documentary

Kenan Thompson has urged Nickelodeon to “investigate more” after watching the Quiet on Set documentary.

Released earlier this month in the US, the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV sees former Drake and Josh star Drake Bell come forward with allegations of sexual abuse, which he says he suffered aged 15.

The programme also included allegations against former Nickelodeon executive producer Dan Schneider.

He has since spoken out about the claims made.

Thompson, who starred in All That and Kenan & Kel during the Nineties, has also responded to the documentary, saying his “heart goes out” to anyone who was victimised.