The Archers: 103-year-old actress June Spencer retires from show after 70 years

June Spencer (103) has announced her retirement from The Archers after playing Peggy Woolley on the BBC radio drama for over 70 years.

“It means so much to her, radio, being an actress. It’s her identity, it’s her passion” fellow cast member Felicity Finch, who played Ruth Archer, said of Spencer.

The actress was featured in the show’s first ever broadcast in 1951, and had been the last original cast member.

Spencer’s final performance on the BBC Radio 4 soap was aired on Sunday, 31 July.

