A new Disney+ trailer for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story has been released ahead of Wednesday’s launch.

In the trailer, a tearful Coleen is seen sharing details of her investigation into fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy and her hunt to find the person responsible for leaking details of her personal life to the press.

Coleen, 37, is seen revealing that the saga, which began with a Twitter post on 9 October 2019, was “constantly on her mind”, before issuing the warning to Jamie Vardy's wife: “Don't play games with a girl who can play better”.

Coleen’s husband Wayne features in the trailer.