The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah calls new PM Rishi Sunak ‘an absolute snack’

Trevor Noah declared that Rishi Sunak is an “absolute snack” on his late-night satirical news program, The Daily Show.

After remarking how Mr Sunak made history as the first Asian politician in 10 Downing Street, he said: “Let’s not forget another important first. He’s also the first prime minister to who’s an absolute snack.”

“Oh, look at you, Rishi,” the comedian said while beaming at a picture of the 42-year-old.

An image of Boris Johnson then popped up beside the new Tory leader as Mr Noah reminded his audience not to “forget who came before.”

