Rosie Jones comforted as she addresses documentary backlash on The Last Leg

The Last Leg's Adam Hills comforted Rosie Jones during her appearance on the show on Friday (14 July), as she emotionally explained the backlash to the title of her new documentary about ableism.

Jones became the subject of online abuse after the programme's controversial name saw a number of contributors pull out before it had aired.

"Unfortunately, not every disabled person will agree with me, but this is my experience and my way to start the conversation on ableism", she said emotionally, receiving a hug from Hills, who was born without a right foot, adding he was 'proud' of her.