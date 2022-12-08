The Duchess of Sussex “had a beautiful life” before meeting Prince Harry, her former personal assistant has suggested.

Chantelle Humphrey made the claim in the first episode of the couple’s long-awaited Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, which was released on Thursday (8 December).

“She had so much freedom, she had such a beautiful life before everything exploded,” Humphrey said, adding that things “took a dark turn quickly” after she met the royal.

Footage of Meghan interacting with fans during her time on Suits was shown as her former assistant spoke.

