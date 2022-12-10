Ruth Madoc, Hi-de-Hi! star, dies aged 79

Ruth Madoc, star of sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died aged 79 after a fall earlier this week.

The announcement of her death was made by her agent Phil Belfield, just days after her surgery.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc,” the statement said.

Ms Madoc rose to fame as Gladys Pugh, the “announcer” in the BBC sitcom.

The actor also was known for her roles in Little Britain and Norman Jewison’s 1972 cinematic version of Fiddler on the Roof.

