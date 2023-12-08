Shane MacGowan’s family dance to Fairytale Of New York at funeral

Shane MacGowan's widow and his sister danced to The Pogues' iconic hit "Fairytale Of New York" at the singer's funeral mass in Ireland on Friday, 8 December.

Several of the musician's songs were played during the service, including “A Rainy Night in Soho” sung by Nick Cave.

MacGowan's funeral was attended by Irish leaders and the country's biggest celebrities, who gathered to pay their respects at St Mary of the Rosary in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Footage shows mourners singing and dancing as the classic Christmas song is performed by Glen Hansard and Lisa O'Neill.