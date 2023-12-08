Shane MacGowan’s widow presents symbols of singer at funeral mass

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria May Clarke took to the stage at the singer’s funeral on Friday, 8 December, as symbols of the singer were presented.

Items included a Gaelic football shirt, a copy of the Crock of Gold book featuring MacGowan’s art and writing, and a tray that Pogues singer Spider Stacy would “bash over Shane’s head” during gigs.

MacGowan’s funeral mass was attended by Irish leaders and the country’s biggest celebrities, who gathered to pay their respects at St Mary of the Rosary in Nenagh, County Tipperary.