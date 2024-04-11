Shirley Ballas addresses rumours of Queen Camilla appearing on Strictly Come Dancing

Shirley Ballas has addressed rumours of Queen Camilla appearing on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Reports have emerged of the popular BBC entertainment show being broadcast live from Buckingham Palace and even an appearance from the Queen, after she previously revealed her love of dancing to Strictly professional Johannes Radebe.

The head judge appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (11 April) and was quizzed on the rumours by Kate Garraway.

The 63-year-old said: “I know quite a lot about what is going on.

“I would love it if Queen Camilla was on it.”