Singer and songwriter Nell Mescal dropped by the Music Box studio to perform powerful, stripped-back versions of her latest single 'In My Head' as well as previous singles 'Homesick' and 'Graduating'.

Nell's intro has been a whirlwind six months, including her first live TV performance on Ireland's The Late, Late Late Show and first ever headline tour. A busy live schedule continues to build, supporting Birdy before slots over the festival season.

