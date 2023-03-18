Niall Horan performs at White House for St Patrick’s Day

Niall Horan performed at the White House on Friday, 17 March, as part of St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The former One Direction star performed four songs, including “This Town” which he said was about his home town of Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Horan met US president Joe Biden, who said he was welcome back to the White House “anytime.”

“Thanks for putting me up to it. There’s a lot of talented Irish singers out there but to get chosen to represent your country on the grandest of stages is a real honour, so thanks very much,” Horan said.

