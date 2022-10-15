Jameela Jamil hopes to land role in Star Wars

Jameela Jamil is hoping that she can land a role in the Star Wars franchise one day.

It wouldn't be the first time the actress brought her talents to sci-fi, having starred in the Star Trek series Prodigy.

“It feels only natural that I should at least be allowed to do catering at ‘Star Wars’. Just as I’ve been referring to my nerd EGOT. That would be an ultimate dream come true," Ms Jamil said at New York Comic Con.

