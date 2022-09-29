Stormzy: Diversity isn't a 'buzzword' or 'box to tick'

Stormzy has criticised players within the music industry treating diversity as a “buzzword” or just “a box to tick.”

After being named as diversity champion at the AIM Independent Music Awards, the British rapper spoke of the importance of get

“I encourage everyone in the room today to not just use diversity as a buzzword. For you lot to, whatever position you’re in, whatever role you play, to be a driving factor for it.”

The AIM Independent Music Awards took place at Roundhouse in London on Wednesday, 28 September.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.