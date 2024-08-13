Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Who will be taking to ballroom as full line-up revealed

The full line-up has been confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Expected to return in the autumn, the 20th anniversary series is to welcome the show’s first blind contestant, Olympic champions and soap actors, all hoping to lift the glitterball trophy.

Meanwhile, the judges’ desk will see the return of the “awesome foursome” - Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Here, we take a look at who will be heading to the ballroom for the BBC One show.