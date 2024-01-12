Giovanni Pernice's former Strictly Come Dancing partner Nicola Roberts joked she wants to “strangle him” during their rehearsals for the show in a resurfaced clip.

The Girls Aloud star also said she was glad to be paired with the Italian professional dancer, describing him as a “great teacher”.

The 38-year-old also compared herself to the professional, admitting they were both “perfectionists”.

The One Show interview from 2012 has resurfaced amid bullying allegations made against Giovanni.

His most recent celebrity partner Amanda Abbington is said to be threatening legal action and demanding to see video footage of their rehearsals.

The BBC called her claim “excessive”.