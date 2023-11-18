Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams sported a new look for Blackpool on Saturday night (18 November) as judge Craig Revel Horwood made a bold declaration.

Williams and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin performed a show-stopping dance to Christina’s Ain’t No Other Man.

Williams, who sported new blonde hair, began the dance wrapped around a pole and the up-tempo number took Blackpool by storm.

Craig Revel Horwood told Williams: “You are one of the most incredible dancers that I have seen on this show in the 20 years I have been doing it. You really are.”

The couple scored a total of 39 out of 40.