Strictly’s Johannes Radebe wows Blackpool in dazzling green jumpsuit in show opener

Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe wowed Blackpool in a stunning sparkling green jumpsuit for Saturday night’s show opener on 18 November.

The celebrities joined the professionals for a dazzling routine to open the week nine show at the Blackpool ballroom.

They wore black and white suits with an art-deco and vintage twist as they danced to a number of songs including Jocelyn Brown’s Somebody Else’s Guy, Upside Down by Diana Ross and Whitney Houston’s Love Will Save the Day.

However, it was Radebe who stole the show when he took over the dance floor to Lizzo’s hit Good As Hell.