EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier has revealed he was “over the moon” when he was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell for the 2023 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Bobby said he and Dianne “clicked straight away”.

He said: “I was over the moon because Dianne is exactly who I wanted. We did a chemistry test and it felt like we clicked straight away.”

Dianne said: “I was super happy that I got Bobby. As soon as Bobby was announced that he was going to be on the show, I had so many people message me saying ‘I really want you to get Bobby’ and I was secretly hoping that too.”