Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach called her partner Vito Coppola “dramatic” as he made a phone call home to his family when feeling unwell.

The former Coronation Street actress shared a video on her Instagram account of the dancer calling his grandmother because he had a bad headache.

He can be seen FaceTiming his grandmother for advice, as Ellie calls him “dramatic”.

The 22-year-old actress and 31-year-old professional star have been at the centre of romance rumours for several weeks, with the latter calling Ellie “my baby”.