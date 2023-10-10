Strictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington has claimed “you can’t please everyone” as she responded to comments she and partner Giovanni Pernice were “undermarked” for their last live performance.

Their romantic rumba scored 30 out of 40 on Saturday night’s live show, including a 6 out of 10 from Craig Revel-Horwood.

Appearing on Monday’s Strictly spin-off show, It Takes Two, presenter Fleur East asked the couple for their thoughts on their score.

Giovanni said: “All I’m saying is if I was a judge, I would have done much better than what Craig did.”

“But that’s my own opinion and every week is a different dance.

“You can’t please all the people all the time,” Amanda said.