Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has addressed complaints about the behavior of the show’s professional dancers.

The BBC sow as been it by a number of allegations concerning former dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima.

Pernice denied the allegations, while Di Prima admitted he made a mistake by kicking partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales on Saturday (20 July), Revel Horwood said he was “shocked” by the news, before adding: “The judges are never present at any of the teaching and we literally come in on a Saturday and judge what we see before us.”