Sunday Brunch’s Simon Rimmer makes big career announcement

Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer says he is “heartbroken” as he announced the closure of his vegetarian restaurant after more than three decades.

The celebrity chef said it was “a sad day” as he took to social media to announce he was closing one of his Greens eateries in Didsbury.

He said he made the decision after landlords increased his rent by more than a third and costs rendered the business “unviable”.

He added: “I can’t believe I’m actually doing this message. Big love. Thank you for the last 33 years, and hopefully, we’ll see you in Sale, if not here. Lots of love.”