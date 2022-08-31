Foo Fighters: Final tickets for Taylor Hawkins tribute concert released

The final tickets have been released for a special Wembley Stadium concert paying tribute to Foo Fighters’ late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters, along with Hawkins’s family, will present the gig on Saturday (3 September), with Paramount live streaming the event.

Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died aged 50 in Bogota, Colombia on 25 March.

Members of Metallica, Queen, AC/DC, and more will take to the stage in the “all-star celebration of the memory and music of a rock legend,” the band said.

Tickets were available on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, 31 August.

