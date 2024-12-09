Taylor Swift brings global Eras Tour to close after 149 shows with final ‘22’ hat

Taylor Swift brought her 149-show global Eras Tour to a close on Sunday, 8 December, awarding her final "22" hat to a young fan in Vancouver.

The singer, 34, took her shows — with a 44-song setlist spanning three hours and 15 minutes — to 53 cities across five continents.

She carried out her tradition for the final time at BC Place, hugging a young Swiftie who had been chosen to collect the coveted hat.

Swift’s tour became the first in history to surpass $1bn (£786m) in ticket sales.