Taylor Swift fans sing in Vienna city centre after concert cancellation due to threat

Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans gathered in Vienna city centre last night (9 August) for a sing-along, after the singer was forced to cancel her concerts due to a terror threat.

Three nights of concerts were planned at the city’s Ernst Happel Stadium, but Austrian authorities foiled the dangerous plot.

Thousands had travelled from overseas to the concert, and decided to make the most of the situation by still trading bracelets with other fans, singing songs, and bringing their banners along to the meetup - which was closely guarded by police.

Swift’s London concerts are still expected to go ahead with enhanced security.