Netflix have released an official trailer for season five of The Crown, which gives a glimpse of Princess Diana’s explosive BBC interview.

The infamous moment will be re-told in the latest series of the hit drama, with Elizabeth Debicki portraying Diana.

Her relationship with King Charles III - played by Dominic West - will be explored throughout the upcoming episodes.

Queen Elizabeth II – played in her latest incarnation by Imelda Staunton – also features prominently in the trailer, and can be seen chastising her son for the upheaval his broken marriage is causing.

